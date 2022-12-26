Leeds United linked with a move for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku, with the Premier League looking for a centre-back in the January transfer window to shore up their leaky defence.

Leeds United have had a rocky start to the 2022/23 Premier League season, with Jesse Marsch's side currently sitting 15th in the table after winning four, drawing three, and losing seven of their first 14 games.

However, if it weren't for their leaky defence, the Whites would undoubtedly be in a much better position heading into the new year, having already shipped 26 goals this season - the joint fourth-worst record in the division.

As a result, it appears prudent for Marsch and football director Victor Orta to focus their efforts in the January transfer window on bringing in a number of defensive improvements, with RC Strasbourg centre-back Alexander Djiku looking to be a prime candidate.

Given how impressive the Ghana international has been in France so far this season, it is easy to see why Orta would be interested in signing the Ghana international.

Indeed, in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, the £5.7m-rated talent has been in sensational form at the back, helping his side keep one clean sheet while also averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, 3.7 clearances, and winning 5.9 duels - at a success rate of 65% - per game.

Djiku, who earns £14k per week in France, has also caught the eye in an attacking capacity, scoring one goal, registering one assist, and creating one big chance for his team, while also playing an average of 6.0 long balls, 6.1 chipped passes, and completing 44.1 total passes - at an 82% success rate - per match.

The 28-year-old was included in Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, and made two appearances.