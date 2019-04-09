Leeds United set for sit-down talks with Trabzonspor over Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban

Turkish side Trabzonspor are set to hold sit-down talks with Leeds United over the future of Ghana forward striker Caleb Ekuban in the coming days.

The on-loan Leeds forward has been in blistering form for Trabzonspor this season.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, a clause in his contract worth £900,000 could be made permanent in the coming days.

Caleb Ekuban was deemed surplus to requirements by Marcelo Bielsa last summer after just two goals in 22 games during 2017-18.

However in Turkey, he has netted eight times and created three more – playing out wide, up front and in the 10 role.

The former Chievo star’s excellent form has even seen him earn a call-up to the Ghana national team, where he scored goals against Kenya and Mauritiana in his first two caps.

According to reports, the need for sit-down talks is because Ekuban wants to make his loan move permanent. It has also been revealed that Trabzonspor could sign the player and sell him for profit.