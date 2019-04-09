GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Leeds United set for sit-down talks with Trabzonspor over Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban

Published on: 09 April 2019
KAYSERI, TURKEY - DECEMBER 01: Caleb Ekuban (front) of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal with his team mates during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kayserispor and Trabzonspor at the Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri, Turkey on December 01, 2018. (Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Turkish side Trabzonspor are set to hold sit-down talks with Leeds United over the future of Ghana forward striker Caleb Ekuban in the coming days.

The on-loan Leeds forward has been in blistering form for Trabzonspor this season.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, a clause in his contract worth £900,000 could be made permanent in the coming days.

Caleb Ekuban was deemed surplus to requirements by Marcelo Bielsa last summer after just two goals in 22 games during 2017-18.

However in Turkey, he has netted eight times and created three more – playing out wide, up front and in the 10 role.

The former Chievo star’s excellent form has even seen him earn a call-up to the Ghana national team, where he scored goals against Kenya and Mauritiana in his first two caps.

According to reports, the need for sit-down talks is because Ekuban wants to make his loan move permanent. It has also been revealed that Trabzonspor could sign the player and sell him for profit.

