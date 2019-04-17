Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban nears Trabzonspor permanent switch

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban is inching closer to a permanent move to Trabzonspor after agreeing personal terms with the Turkish side.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan from Leeds United, is reluctant to return to England where his career was blighted by recurrent injuries.

Trabzonspor have activated the buy-out clause to tie him down on a permanent contract.

The Italy-born Ghana international has been revived in Turkey, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in his 30 appearances.

Ekuban's future at Elland Road is over after Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa reportedly sanctioning his permanent exit from the club.

Trabzonspor will purchase the Ghana striker for £860,000 after spending £170,000 on a loan deal.

Ekuban has scored two international goals for Ghana.