Leeds United target Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil

Leeds United have set their sights on a potential acquisition of Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil, currently playing for Belgian side KRC Genk.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Genk might entertain offers around the €10 million (£8.5 million) mark. This move is being considered as a crucial step by Leeds' manager, Daniel Farke, to reinforce their offensive options.

Following their relegation from the Premier League and the departure of players like Rodrigo Moreno, Leeds United's attack has been craving fresh energy. Moreover, the team's seasoned player, Patrick Bamford, has been grappling with ongoing injury concerns, and there remain uncertainties surrounding Georginio Rutter's performance.

Paintsil emerged as a standout performer last season, as Genk came close to winning the league in Belgium. He notched an impressive tally of 18 goals and additionally provided 14 assists, effectively taking up the mantle of a talismanic player after Onuachu's departure.

In the current season, Paintsil has already demonstrated his playmaking abilities with two assists in just four games for Genk. This promising form has captured the attention of potential suitors, intensifying the competition for his services.