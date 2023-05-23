Leeds United's Darko Gyabi proud to represent England at U-20 World Cup

Leeds United's talented young midfielder, Darko Gyabi, has expressed his pride at representing England in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, describing it as a dream come true.

Gyabi played a crucial role in England's under-20 team, which secured a victorious start to their World Cup campaign with a win over Tunisia.

Gyabi, who joined Leeds from Manchester City last summer, shared his excitement about the tournament, acknowledging the significant opportunity presented to the young English squad.

"Everybody knows something big is coming and even though we’re all young, we understand the opportunity that we’ve got. There’s definitely an element of excitement around the camp," he said.

The promising midfielder has been part of the England youth setup since his early teenage years, initially catching Manchester City's attention during his time at Millwall when he was just 14.

Gyabi recently captained the under-19 team during the Under-19 EURO qualifying campaign and earned a promotion to the under-20 squad for the current World Cup.

Reflecting on his experience, Gyabi highlighted the importance of having a club teammate, Mateo, alongside him at the tournament, as it helped him feel comfortable in the new environment.

"It’s definitely important to have a club team-mate here to help make me feel comfortable. I’ve been playing with Mateo this whole season, so we spend a lot of time together and coming here is something big," he said.

"But I also know some of the boys from my previous clubs and even just from playing against them. So, it’s not been too hard for me to be comfortable and speak to the other players."

They will face Uruguay on Thursday, May 25, and Iraq on Sunday. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16.

Gyabi has Ghanaian roots and could play for West African country at senior level in future.