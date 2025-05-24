Leeroy Owusu stars with goal and assist in OB’s 4-2 victory over Esbjerg

Leeroy Owusu delivered a standout performance as Odense Boldklub (OB) beat Esbjerg fB 4-2 in Round 32 of the Danish 1st Division Promotion Group at Nature Energy Park on Friday evening.

The Dutch-Ghanaian defender was electric from the start, helping OB take control early. Owusu set up the second goal with a perfect cross for Luca Kjerrumgaard in the 21st minute, before scoring himself just eight minutes later with a smart finish into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

Kjerrumgaard had already opened the scoring in the 18th minute as OB dominated the first half, going into the break three goals up.

Esbjerg tried to fight back in the second half with goals from Lucas From and Tim Freriks, but a late strike from William Martin sealed the win for OB.

Owusu played the full 90 minutes and thrilled fans with his energy and impact. He now has three goals and eight assists this season from 26 appearances.

OB’s win extends their dominance over Esbjerg to 19 victories in their last 32 meetings.