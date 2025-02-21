Leeroy Owusu's goal salvages point for Odense BK against Hillerød

In a tightly contested Danish 1st Division match at Right to Dream Park, Odense Boldklub managed a 1-1 draw against HillerÃ¸d, thanks to a crucial second-half goal from Dutch-Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu.

The home side took an early lead in the 28th minute when Cornelius Allen capitalized on a headed pass from Tobias Arndal, slotting the ball into the top right corner from the center of the box. Despite OB's dominance in possession, holding 61% of the ball, they struggled to break down HillerÃ¸d's resolute defense in the first half.

The breakthrough for OB came in the 67th minute. Midfielder Tom Trybull threaded a precise through ball to Owusu, who made an overlapping run into the left side of the six-yard box and finished with a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner, leveling the score.

This draw maintains OB's unbeaten record against HillerÃ¸d, now standing at two wins and one draw. Owusu's performance has been notable this season, with the defender contributing two goals and six assists in 19 league appearances. OB will look to build on this result as they prepare to face Hobro in their next league fixture on March 2nd.