Left back Abass Mohammed played his first match for Asante Kotoko on Friday in the 3-0 defeat to the Black Stars.

The 24-year-old was handed a starting role and lasted the entire duration at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Mohammed, formerly of Inter Allies, is said to be auditioning for a permanent to get his career back on track.

Last October, he made his Ghana debut in the 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

He has also played for USL side Harrisburg Islanders.