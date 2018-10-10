Left back Abass Mohammed on trial at Asante Kotoko- reports

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 October 2018
Former Inter Allies left back Abass Mohammed is training with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

According, reports, the 24-year-old who is available on a free transfer is undergoing a trial ahead of a permanent move.

The player's representative Yusif Chibsah, a former Kotoko captain, who has ties with the club's executive chairman is pushing for the deal.

Last October, Mohammed made his Ghana debut in the 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed has also played for USL side Harrisburg Islanders.

