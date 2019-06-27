The court hearing between Malmo FF and Sirius over refund of Kingsley Sarfo's transfer fee has been set for October.

Malmo FF have sued Sirius IK seeking a refund of the transfer fee of jailed Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo.

The Swedish giants forked out $1.5 million to sign the talented Ghanaian on a four-year deal in the summer this year.

But the promising career of the 23-year-old has been cut short after he was handed a two-year and eight months prison sentence for defilement.

Reports emanating from the Scandinavian nation indicate that the Sky Blues outfit have sued Sirius, demanding a refund of their $1.5 million.

Last month, Ove Sjöblom, chairman of Sirius, stated that the main hearing is nailed to September and that a verdict will probably be in October. Sirius also considered that the chance that they would lose is small.

"We have chosen not to comment on it, but we should let the process run," says MFF's CEO Niclas Carlnén to the Football Channel.

Sarfo is serving his two years and eight months in prison sentence which will be followed by ten years of deportation.