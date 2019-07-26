GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Legend Asamoah Gyan delivers motivational speech to Ghana U20 players

Published on: 26 July 2019
Ghana star Asamoah Gyan delivered a motivational lecture to the current U20 players preparing for next month's African Games in Rabat, Morocco. 

The country's all-time leading scorer was invited by head coach Yaw Preko to inspire the youngsters.

Gyan mentioned the need for the Black Satellites to work hard since talent alone could not guaranteed success.

 

