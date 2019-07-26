Legend Asamoah Gyan delivers motivational speech to Ghana U20 players

Ghana star Asamoah Gyan delivered a motivational lecture to the current U20 players preparing for next month's African Games in Rabat, Morocco.
The country's all-time leading scorer was invited by head coach Yaw Preko to inspire the youngsters.
Gyan mentioned the need for the Black Satellites to work hard since talent alone could not guaranteed success.
Met my senior Yaw "RUSH" Preko and the U20 Satellites team at the Accra Sports Stadium when they played a friendly match with Shooting Stars in preparation for the All Afrcan games and shared few thoughts with them..@ghanafaofficial @MOYSGh lets support them...#proudGhanaian pic.twitter.com/Crw9l0bxFn
— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) July 25, 2019