Legend Asamoah Gyan praises Antoine Semenyo's impact in win Over Central African Republic

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to commend Antoine Semenyo for his impressive performance in Ghana's recent 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Semenyo, who plays for Bournemouth, made a significant impact after coming off the bench, displaying remarkable skills and work ethic.

He played a pivotal role in setting up Ernest Nuamah for the winning goal. Gyan's praise for Semenyo highlighted the young striker's growing reputation, recalling his heroics in the previous Kumasi match when Ghana defeated Angola 1-0.

Antoine Semenyo 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 7, 2023

Semenyo's contributions have been crucial for Ghana, and his emergence as a talent to watch has garnered attention and acclaim from football enthusiasts and legends alike.

Semenyo was born in London but chose to represent his parents' country, and he has performed admirably thus far. He was named to the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and he hopes to be present in Ivory Coast for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.