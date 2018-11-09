Legend Polo hits out at 'inept' Hearts over 'academy coach' Kim Grant appointment

Ex-Hearts of Oak coach and star player Mohammed Polo believes Kim Grant is not fit to be handed the club's coaching job.

Polo has described the former Elmina Sharks technical director as someone fit to handle an academy side and not an ambitious club like the former CAF Champions League winners.

Hearts of Oak on Wednesday unveiled the former Charlton Athletic and Ghana striker as First Team coach and technical director.

Polo, who was in-charge of the Phobians during the 2013/14 season, is struggling to come to terms with that decision.

"The management of Hearts doesn't know what they're doing. They should have appointed a tried and tested coach with methodology who can help the team not an academy coach," Polo told Kumasi-based Otec FM.

"What is happening really shows the club is moving backwards."