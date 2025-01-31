Legendary Abedi Ayew Pele closes FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Accra

Ghana football legend Abedi Ayew Pele has emphasized the importance of financial education in football, citing his own experiences as a player and investor in the sport.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day FIFA Financial Governance Workshop at the Marriot Hotel in Accra on Friday, January 31, 2025, Pele encouraged the Ghana Football Association to share the lessons learned from the workshop with local clubs.

The three-time African Footballer of the year joined representatives from 10 African Countries to close what has been a successful workshop in Accra.

â€˜’It’s a privilege to here, joining hands with you to close this immaculate program. I am an investor in the game and that singular decision to invest in football was purely based on the fact that I wanted to give back to society after my success on the pitch’’ he said.

â€˜’I played football to the highest level, met a lot of people who helped my cause and spent money on my career so having an education on Finance is very important’’.

’I will call on the Ghana Football Association to share lessons from this training with our clubs for us to understand the importance and value on best Financial practices to save our football’’.

â€˜’As Football Associations and Federations, we owe it a duty to educate our clubs on best financial practices. Let’s spread the word, and make good use of the lessons from this workshop to promote, develop and enhance the game’' the former Olympique Marseille player added.

Abedi Ayew Pele is a former Ghana captain who played for Lyon, Al Ain, 1860 Munich, Al Sadd, FC Zurich, Torino and Olympique Marseille where he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

The former Real Tamale United player won 73 caps and scored 19 goals for Ghana during an international career that spanned 16-years.