Legendary Asamoah Gyan says India can do better in football

Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan claims India can do better in football if the people appreciate it and put in more efforts.

In the wake of improving football in the Asian nation, some World football stars and legends were brought to grace the Indian top-flight.

The all-time Ghana top scorer became the latest World star to play in India after joining NorthEast United in September.

The Indian Super League has been a happy rewarding ground for a slew of World stars past their prime.

Diego Forlan, Roberto Carlos, Robert Pires, Marco Materazzi and Alessandro Del Piero all played in India before hanging their boots.

"It depends on the people here, about how they are going to appreciate football." he said

"Football is not the number one sport in India, but I think it is the number one sport in the world. India is also improving."

"I think if the officials and players put more effort, India can do better. "

Moreover, Gyan believes the presence of more foreigners in the Indian league will improve it in terms of growth and strength.

"It is good to see more foreign players being roped in to strengthen the league."

"The national team also needs to improve in the world rankings (Indian men are currently at 104)."

"I have seen some players here who are talented and want to play football, but they need help to do better."