Legendary footballer Sulley Muntari holds talks with Italy ambassador to native Ghana

Former Ghana star Sulley Muntari has held talks with the Italian ambassador to Ghana and Togo Daniela d'Orlandi on sports collaboration.

The 38-year-old retired Ghana international spent majority of his professional career in Italy where he featured for giants AC and Inter Milan as well a Udinese and Pescara Calcio.

The former Ghana star met with the ambassador recently to discuss matters on sports collaboration in the future.

I had a nice chat in Italian with the 🇬🇭⚽️ champion #SulleyMuntari, who played many years in Serie A teams @Udinese_1896 @Inter_en @acmilan @PescaraCalcio. Happy to hear that he still considers 🇮🇹 as his second home.Looking forward to our collaboration in sports initiatives. pic.twitter.com/sL8nh2sP7T — Daniela d'Orlandi (@DanieladOrlandi) April 5, 2023

During his time in Italy, Muntari won several championships and cups, including the Serie A, Champions League, and Italian Cups.

Muntari is widely regarded as one of the best Ghanaian footballers of all time, having played for Ghana's national team for over a decade.

He was part of the Black Stars team that made history by reaching the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.