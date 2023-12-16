Legionary Soccer Academy hosts Ahenfo Peace and Love Cup scouting tournament

Legionary Soccer Academy is set to host the Ahenfo Peace And Love Cup scouting tournament on December 21-22 at the Asebu Agyendam Legionary Park in Central Region, bringing together the best young football talent from various clubs.

This exciting event provides a platform for emerging athletes to showcase their skills and compete against one another.

The tournament will feature a maximum of 20 players and five officials per team, totalling 25 participants, and will be broadcast live on Facebook for fans who cannot attend in person. Radio commentary will also provide detailed coverage, match scores, and promotions across various media outlets.

Mr. Bright John Nyarko, CEO of Legionary Soccer Academy, is committed to ensuring a memorable experience for both players and fans.

The top three teams will receive trophies, medals, certificates, calendars, and booklets, while individual achievements will be recognized with awards for the Goal King, Best Player, and Best Goalkeeper.

The Ahenfo Peace And Love Cup is not just about identifying promising talent; it also aims to promote unity and sportsmanship among participants. The final prayers and group pictures will mark the end of an event that celebrates the joy of football and the spirit of competition.