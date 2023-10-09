Legon Cities aiming for respectable finish in Ghana Premier League, says Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has set a clear goal for his team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Royals currently occupy the second position on the league table, having amassed seven points from their first four games.

In their most recent match, Legon Cities secured a 1-1 draw against Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese. Last season, the Royals faced significant challenges and came close to relegation from the top flight.

Speaking after the draw, the former Aduana FC coach expressed the team's ambition for the current campaign. Fabin stated, "Our aim is to achieve a respectable position and avoid the relegation struggles the club experienced in past seasons."

Legon Cities will have an opportunity to continue their pursuit of a strong league finish when they host struggling Bechem United in their upcoming matchday five fixture at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 15.