Legon Cities and head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin under fire for breaking Premier League rules

Published on: 07 May 2024
Legon Cities FC and their head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin are facing charges for breaching specific sections of the Ghana Premier League regulations 2019, following their recent match against Asante Kotoko SC.

Allegations state that the club failed to adhere to Section 38 (8) (a) by not presenting the head coach for the mandatory post-match press conference.

Furthermore, it's claimed that Fabin himself intentionally disregarded Section 34 (6) (d) by refusing to attend the press conference, an act deemed as misconduct that tarnishes the reputation of the sport.

Both the club and Fabin have until Thursday, May 9, 2024, to provide their responses to these charges.

This incident underscores the critical importance of following league regulations to uphold the integrity and professionalism of the game.

Failure to comply not only affects the image of the club and the coach but also reflects poorly on the league as a whole.

It remains to be seen how Cities and coach Fabin will address these allegations and what consequences may ensue.

