Legon Cities appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as new head coach

Legon Cities FC have appointed experienced tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin as the club's new head coach ahead of the upcoming football season.

Fabin will replace Maxwell Konadu, who has switched camp to join Nsoatreman FC after leaving Cities.

The 64-year-old left his role as head coach of Aduana Stars at the end of the 2022-23 season, having guided them to a second place finish.

The deputy CEO of the club, Kwabena Onyina Asenso, has expressed that they are excited to bring in an experienced coach to replace Konadu.

"We are excited to bring in an experienced coach like Fabin. He is a winner who has coached many big clubs at the highest level," he said.

"We will provide him with all the necessary support to succeed here. We are looking forward to having a wonderful season together."

Fabin has enormous experience in the Ghanaian top-flight after handling clubs like Asante Kotoko SC, Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies, Heart of Lions, Wassaman United, and Aduana.

He has been in charge of the Ghana U17 national team, leading them to the FIFA World Cup in 2017 held in India.

Fabin has been coached the Uganda U17 national team from April 2019 to December 2019.