Legon Cities assistant coach Baba Amuda Tahiru blames hard luck on Accra Lions defeat

Assistant coach of Legon Cities, Baba Amuda Tahiru believes his side should have picked at least a point in the game against Accra Lions.

Evans Botchway scored the only goal in the first-half as Accra Lions pipped their regional rivals.

Head coach of Legon Cities, Paa Kwesi Fabin had to be sent off after arguing with the officials as his side were losing at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

"Actually my team played how we asked them to but we all saw the hard luck. We had about three to four goals, we did not make it. In all both teams played well, tactically. Maybe, one or two things did not go well that is why we could not equalize and carry the day," said the assistant coach.

Legon Cities had a strong second half but goalkeeper Daniel Afful deny the visitors from leaving with a point.

"We played last week and we realize that this is our philosophy, although we don't want to put it here. When you are building a team you know these people will start the first half and the ones who will start the second half, but they actually played well," added Amuda Tahiru.

Legon Cities will host Aduana Stars in the third game of the season.