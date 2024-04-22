Legon Cities boss Paa Kwesi Fabin bemoans goal-scoring issues despite crucial win over Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed his frustration over his team's goal-scoring struggles despite securing a crucial 2-0 victory against Hearts of Oak in matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals' forward, Albert Yeboah, emerged as the hero of the match, scoring both goals to secure maximum points for Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.

Following the win, which comes as a relief after a draw with Samartex and a loss to Medeama SC, Fabin highlighted his team's inconsistent performance in the league, specifically pointing out their challenges in converting chances into goals.

"Goal-scoring has been our bane. We’ve been working on it so we hope it gets better. Our players have not tasted the Premier League before, they are all from the second division, so we are now trying to bring them up. I think they are doing well, I must confess," said Fabin in his post-match remarks.

Looking ahead, Legon Cities will aim to maintain their newfound momentum when they face Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture on April 26, 2024, in matchday 28 action.

Currently occupying the 12th position on the Ghana Premier League standings with 35 points after 27 matches, Legon Cities will be eager to address their goal-scoring challenges as they strive for improved results in the remainder of the season.