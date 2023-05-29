Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu assures fans of escaping relegation

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed his belief that the club will not be relegated this season following their narrow victory over Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Royals secured a vital 1-0 win with a goal from striker Kofi Kordzi late in the first half. This victory elevated Legon Cities to the 11th position with 43 points, with two games remaining in the season.

Konadu, in his post-match comments to StarTimes, confidently stated, "I've been saying that we have not been relegated, and you can clearly see the points build up. I mean, it's not a hundred percent, but we are doing our best and I think we have done our best, and it's reflecting on the field of play."

Looking ahead, Legon Cities' penultimate game will be away to fellow strugglers King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium, and Konadu is hopeful for a strong performance from his team.

He expressed his desire for fair officiating and emphasised the importance of enjoying themselves and playing good football to secure another victory.