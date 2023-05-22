Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu confident of survival in relegation battle

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu remains optimistic that his team will successfully avoid relegation at the end of the season following a narrow defeat to Bechem United,

The Royals' recent loss has left them perilously close to the relegation zone, with just a one-point cushion separating them from the drop.

In a determined statement, Konadu expressed his confidence in his team's ability to survive the challenging situation. "We will survive. How are we going to do it? But we just have to survive. Legon Cities will survive relegation," he affirmed.

Despite the setback, Konadu has already shifted his focus to the next fixture, setting his sights on securing a victory against Hearts of Oak.

"We can also beat Hearts of Oak and move on. It's a game where you go to somebody's home, and they have to do their best to beat you. So, we will also go home and try to beat Hearts of Oak. We have no choice but to beat Hearts of Oak," Konadu declared with determination.