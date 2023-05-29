Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu hopes for fair officiating in crucial game against King Faisal

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed optimism for fair officiating in their upcoming match week 33 clash against King Faisal in Kumasi.

Konadu's comments come after Legon Cities secured a 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak in their previous match. The win propelled Legon Cities three points clear of the relegation zone, and they now need another victory from their remaining two games to almost guarantee their safety in the league.

Looking ahead to the crucial game against relegation candidates King Faisal, Konadu rallied his players and emphasised the importance of fair officiating.

"We can only hope for fair officiating. We will go out there, prepare ourselves, and play good football, pushing to win again," Konadu told StarTimes. He stressed that their focus remains on performing to the best of their abilities and aiming for another victory.

King Faisal are second from bottom and defeat will confirm their place in next season's Division One League instead of Premier League.