Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu targets victory against Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu has set his sights on a crucial victory against Hearts of Oak in order to boost their chances of remaining in the Ghana Premier League.

This comes after The Royals suffered a narrow defeat to Bechem United over the weekend.

In the matchday 31 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, Legon Cities were unfortunate to experience a close loss against Bechem United.

However, Konadu remains hopeful that his team can bounce back with a win in their upcoming game against Hearts of Oak, who themselves suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat by Medeama in Accra.

Expressing his optimism during a post-match interview, Konadu emphasized the importance of securing victory against Hearts of Oak at the El-Wak Stadium.

He acknowledged the challenges of playing away from home but emphasized his team's determination to give their best and secure the three points they need.

“We can also beat Hearts of Oak and move on. It’s a game, you go to somebody’s home and have to do your best to beat them, so we will also go home and try to beat Hearts of Oak. We have no choice but to beat Hearts of Oak,” Konadu said.

With just one point separating Legon Cities from safety and only three games remaining in the season, a victory against Hearts of Oak would significantly enhance their prospects of avoiding relegation.