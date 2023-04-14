Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu urges team effort to avoid relegation

Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has called for everyone to come together and help the team avoid relegation at the end of the season.

With only 28 points from 25 league games, the Royals are currently fighting to stay in the top flight.

In their next match, they will host bottom-placed Kotoku Royals at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday. The team's recent form has been unimpressive, with just one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches.

Speaking ahead of the crucial match, Konadu stressed the importance of the team's recent improvement in form and their fighting spirit.

He said, "Now they are playing good football, they are fighting very hard and that is for me very important."

He went on to emphasize the team's focus on the league and their determination to stay in the top flight.

"Now we have one thing on our mind, the league, we have to focus. And make sure that everybody comes on board so that we can keep fighting so that we can take ourselves out of the relegation zone," Konadu said in an interview with StarTimes.

Currently, Legon Cities sit in 17th place on the league table, just three points within survival. The team will need to rally and secure positive results in their remaining fixtures to ensure their safety in the top flight.