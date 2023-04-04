Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu vows to escape relegation

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed confidence in his team's ability to avoid relegation in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite sitting in the relegation zone with 28 points after their 3-2 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday, Konadu has vowed that his team will fight to maintain their top-flight status.

"We will [escape relegation]. Mark it on the wall. We will escape relegation," Konadu told StarTimes after the game. He also praised the efforts of his team despite the loss, adding that they will continue to fight for the better.

"Proud of the performance of my boys today. They did well. This game was keenly contested. We gave our all but it wasn't enough sadly. We will keep fighting to escape relegation."

Legon Cities' next league game is against Kotoku Royals at home. However, before that, they will face Dreams FC in the quarterfinal of the MTN FA Cup.