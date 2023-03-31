GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu vows to help club avoid relegation

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu is keen on helping his side to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The Royals managed to secure a point against defending champions Asante Kotoko on Thursday at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw which sees Legon Cities in 14th position with 28 points after match week 24.

Kotoko captain Richard Boadu scored from the penalty spot before Alex Aso got the equalizer for Legon Cities in the second half.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, the former Black Stars assistant coach assured the fans the team will not be relegated.

“Oh, we will not go to relegation. The team will not be relegated,”.

He added: “We will climb up the ladder,”

Legon Cities play their next game in the Ghana Premier League against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Duns Park.

