Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin attributes FA Cup exit partly to rain

Legon Cities head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has attributed their 2-1 defeat to Nsoatreman in the FA Cup semifinals in part to the rains.

Despite their best efforts, Legon Cities couldn't overcome Nsoatreman at the WAFA Park on Saturday.

Nsoatreman's early strikes by Apetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively put them in the lead. Although William Kwaku Adjei managed to pull one back for Legon Cities in the 60th minute, it wasn't enough to secure a victory.

Coach Fabin expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the significance of the loss. "I feel sad. There are three outcomes in a game: lose, draw, and win. We lost today, but we will live for another game. Everybody goes into a game to win, but we conceded cheap goals and we couldn't come back," he said.

He also noted the impact of the rain on their performance. "In actual fact, the rain also disturbed us. It played a part because for the first goal, for example, I thought the keeper had taken it because he was slipping, and it went through. So it played a little part but not too much," he added.

Despite the setback, Legon Cities now shifts its focus to their upcoming home league game against Accra Great Olympics.