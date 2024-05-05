Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin facing Ghana FA charge over post-match boycott after Kotoko defeat

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin finds himself in hot water as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to initiate disciplinary action against him.

This action stems from Fabin's choice to boycott the post-match proceedings following Legon Cities' 2-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday in Kumasi.

The incident unfolded immediately after the conclusion of the match, where Fabin opted not to participate in the customary post-match activities, including interviews and interactions with officials and the media.

This decision has caught the attention of the GFA, and action is expected to be taken.

While the specifics of the charge have not been fully disclosed by the GFA, it is evident that his conduct post-match has raised concerns within the football governing body.

As per GFA regulations, coaches are expected to adhere to certain protocols and obligations, including participation in post-match engagements, regardless of the outcome of the game.

Meanwhile, in the match itself, Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed secured the goals for Asante Kotoko, sealing their victory over Legon Cities.

With 38 points, Legon Cities currently trail just behind Kotoko in 11th place in the league standings.