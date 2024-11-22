Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin hints on signing a prolific forward in next transfer window

Legon Cities coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has hinted of signing a prolific attacker in the upcoming transfer window as he aim to resolve goalscoring woes in the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The move stem from the team’s shortcomings in goalscoring in the domestic top-flight this season.

The Royals has not been clinical in front of goal this season and are currently one place above the relegation zone. They sit 15th spot, accumulating 12 points after 11 matches into the Ghanaian top-flight.

Speaking to the media, Fabin disclosed his outfit will sign a potent attacker in the next transfer window to bang in the goals for the club

“We are looking around to bring in a good scorer. We are playing well and just need a player who can put the balls in the net for us. We will try and get a good striker to the team to solve our goal scoring problem” he said.

Legon Cities travels to Kpando to face Heart of Lions in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.