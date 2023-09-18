Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin predicts great future for two-goal hero Frank Antwi after Karela United win

Legon Cities coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin is full of praise for youngster Frank Antwi after netting a brace in the comeback win over Karela United on the opening day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The exciting forward scored twice in the space of eight minutes in the second-half to ensure the host secured all three points.

Despite starting the game well, Legon Cities were shocked in the first-half after the visitors took an early lead.

“We played well. The organization was good. We were unlucky to go down after a brilliant start. I told the boys in the dressing room, I am proud of their first half performance but let’s go again in the second half with more confidence and urgency," said Fabin after the game.

"Frank Antwi is a real talent and he will go far. This is just the beginning, let’s take it game after game," he added.

Legon Cities will next face Accra Lions in a regional derby at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.