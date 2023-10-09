Legon Cities Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin satisfied with point earned in draw against Nations FC

Legon Cities coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, expressed his satisfaction with securing a point against Nations FC in their recent clash in the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals faced off against Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese during the fourth matchday.

Legon Cities took an early lead in the game with a goal from Joseph Mereku just seven minutes in. However, Nations FC managed to equalise in the second half, with Barimah Baah scoring in the 54th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

After the game, Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin remarked that the draw accurately reflected the game's dynamics. He noted that Legon Cities had a strong start, which disrupted their opponents' play and contributed to their early goal. While he acknowledged that the team aimed for a win, he emphasised that earning a point away from home was a positive outcome.

“The draw is a true reflection of the game. We managed to start on the front foot and that unsettled them," he said.

"We got the early goal which is also part of our game plan today. A point here isn’t bad for us and we are happy with it even though we wanted the three points," he added.

Currently, Legon Cities occupies the 2nd position on the league table with seven points. Their next match will be against Bechem United on Sunday, October 15, at the El-Wak Stadium.