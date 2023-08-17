Legon Cities comms. director applauds Paa Kwesi Fabin's expertise

Legon Cities Communications Director, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, has expressed unwavering confidence in the newly appointed head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, emphasizing his extensive experience as a crucial asset for the team's success in the upcoming season.

Agyemang's optimism is grounded in Fabin's notable achievements within the local football sphere, where he has established a reputation for nurturing emerging talents and delivering commendable results. Fabin's recent achievement includes guiding Aduana FC to second place last season.

"We believe that Paa Kwesi Fabin brings a wealth of experience to our team. One of the reasons we chose him is his proven ability to bring out the best in young talents," Agyemang stated confidently in an interview with Citi Sports.

Fabin's journey from a Physical Education trainer at various secondary schools to his current role as a seasoned coach exemplifies his dedication and passion for the sport. Agyemang highlighted Fabin's background as a testament to his ability to inspire and develop players.

With high hopes for the upcoming season, Legon Cities FC anticipates that Paa Kwesi Fabin's wealth of experience and talent development prowess will positively impact the team's performances and contribute to their success on the pitch. As the new season approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Fabin's coaching expertise in action.