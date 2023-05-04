Legon Cities Communications Director sees remaining league games as finals

Legon Cities Communications Director Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang has acknowledged that his team has had a difficult season so far in the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals are currently in 13th place on the league table, with just five games left to play.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM Dwomoh-Agyemang spoke candidly about the team's struggles and how they plan to approach the remaining matches of the season.

He said, "It’s been a challenging season for us but we can’t dwell on the past. We have to focus on what is ahead of us. So, we will approach our remaining five games in the league as finals because we know every single point is going to matter between now and matchday 34 of the season."

He went on to express confidence in his team's ability to turn things around, saying, "With five games to end the season, I can assure you that we will put in our best and hope we can get enough points to survive."

Legon Cities' next match is against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday