Legon Cities confirm robbery attack on team during return from away clash against Samartex 

Public Relations Officer of Legon Cities, Kwame Dwomoh has confirmed that his team fell victim to a brazen armed robbery attack on their way from Samreboi on Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded following their matchday eight game against Samartex, which ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat.

As the team was making their way back to Accra after the game, they were confronted by a group of armed assailants, marking a harrowing episode in the club's history.

Kwame Dwomoh, confirmed the incident and provided chilling details. According to him the robbers approached the team's bus and forcibly stole phones, laptops, and an amount of GHc 9000 in cash. Thankfully, the players themselves were not physically harmed during the robbery. However, one of the assailants struck one of their players on the hand with a cane, leaving a minor injury.

"Yesterday when our game ended and we were coming to Accra between Nkawie and Toaso, there seemed to be a police barrier, and the assumption was that during night travels, there are a lot of police barriers. So there was a long queue of cars, and we also followed," he told Peace FM.

"But after a few minutes, we noticed that the cars were not moving. The next thing we knew, some boys numbering about 10 came out of the bushes from both sides. There were some in front too, and the next thing we saw, they were just attacking every car, one by one. When they got in, they collected whatever you had."

"They found their way into the bus and took what they wanted – laptops, phones, money – and then made their way back into the bushes, leaving everyone on the road. The only person they physically targeted was one of our players, Osman. One of the assailants hit his hand with a cane, but aside from that, they didn't physically attack or beat anyone."