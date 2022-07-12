Legon Cities defender Atte Youssifou joins Congolese giants TP Mazembe 

Legon Cities defender Atte Youssifou has agreed to a two-year deal with DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

The former WAFA full-back's contract includes an option for extension.

The 26-year-old has earned the transfer thanks to his impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League last season. He played a key role in Legon Cities' top-half finish.

Youssifou, who began his career at WAFA, will be hoping for a prosperous stay in the East African country.

In March 2020, thanks to his good performances in club, he was selected for the first time for the Togolese national team by Claude le Roy, to participate in the CAN Cameroon 2021 qualifiers. Currently, he has 8 selections with the Sparrowhawks