Legon Cities' deputy CEO backs coach Konadu to get team out of relegation zone

Legon Cities' Deputy CEO, Kwabena Asenso, has expressed his confidence in head coach Maxwell Konadu's ability to steer the team out of the relegation zone.

The Royals currently sit in 17th place in the league, with only 27 points after playing 23 games, having won six, drawn nine, and lost eight.

Despite their poor performances, Asenso believes that the team's fortunes will change by the end of the season, and that Konadu is the right man for the job.

"Maxwell [Konadu] will do the job," Asenso stated. "We started [the season] very well but we didn’t know what happened in the middle of the season. The World Cup break and the three players we allowed to go for the CHAN caused us a lot."

Looking ahead to Legon Cities' upcoming match against Asante Kotoko on Thursday, Asenso remained optimistic about their chances.

"We are playing Asante Kotoko, a big team in Ghana. We know the kind of opposition they will give us, but we are ready for them. We will fight and we will try our best to get a good result," he said.

Konadu, who previously coached Asante Kotoko, will undoubtedly be hoping to lead his current team to victory against his former employers.