Legon Cities face armed robbery on return from Ghana Premier League clash against Samartex

In a harrowing incident, Legon Cities fell victim to an armed robbery while returning to Accra after their Ghana Premier League clash against Samartex in the Western North region.

The suspected armed robbers intercepted the team's bus at Toase and proceeded to order all passengers off the bus, brandishing firearms and causing immense distress among the occupants. In a disturbing turn of events, the robbers made away with all valuables, including money, mobile phones, and laptops belonging to the team.

In response to the incident, Legon Cities released a statement on November 2, 2023, confirming that the team had safely returned to Accra after the traumatic encounter. The statement also outlined their intentions, saying, "The club would make a representation to the police this morning to address the issue."

The timing of this distressing incident is particularly unfortunate, as Legon Cities had just suffered a 3-0 defeat in their match against Samartex.

The Ghana Football Association has yet to issue a response regarding this unfortunate episode. However, it is now possible that Legon Cities' next game, which was scheduled against champions Medeama, may need to be postponed due to the emotional trauma experienced by the players.