Legon Cities fan gifts two-goal hero Frank Antwi watch and cash after Karela win

A fan of Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, was left impressed by the performance of youngster Frank Antwi during the season opener against Karela United.

Antwi scored a second half brace to inspire the Royals to a comeback victory at the El Wak stadium.

Kweku Boakye-Yiadom, a die-hard fan of the club, who was watching the game at El Wak presented the player with a watch, a huge sum of money and other gifts for his display after the match.

The young forward expressed excitement after receiving the present and pledged to keep improving as the season progresses.

"I thank Mr Yiadom for such a kind gesture. I will continue to work hard and make him as well as all the Royal fans very happy this season," he said.

Antwi also earned praises from coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, who insists there is more to come from the attacker.

"Frank Antwi is a real talent and he will go far. This is just the beginning, let’s take it game after game," he said.

Legon Cities will next face Accra Lions on matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.