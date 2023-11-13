Legon Cities FC coach Paa Kwesi Fabin praises team's resilience in draw against Hearts of Oak 

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed his delight following his team's hard-fought goalless draw against Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

In a regional derby on Sunday, the Royals managed to earn a point against the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The veteran coach commended his players for their determination and resilience in securing a point against the formidable Rainbow Boys during the week ten clash of the 2023-24 campaign.

Fabin noted, "Our planned work. We wanted to win, but that didn't happen today. That was a timely clearance from Ampadu." He further emphasized the importance of the point earned against Hearts of Oak and redirected the team's focus to their upcoming game against Chelsea in Berekum.

"A point here is ok for us. Now, we have to turn our attention to the game against Chelsea in Berekum. Credit to my boys. I am proud of them," Coach Fabin added, recognizing the commendable effort and performance of his squad.