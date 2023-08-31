Legon Cities FC sign promising goalkeeper Kwame Aziz

Legon Cities FC have secured the services of promising young goalkeeper Kwame Aziz from MSK Zilina Africa FC, signing a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper caught the eye of coach Paa Kwesi Fabin during the team's preseason, leading to his signing with the club.

Aziz, who has represented Ghana at the U-17 AFCON in 2017 and at the corresponding World Cup, has demonstrated his goalkeeping skills on various occasions. His performances helped Ghana reach the runner-up position and quarter-finals in these tournaments.

Known for his ability to play the ball with his feet, Aziz has been associated with the Black Satellites and Black Galaxies teams, although he hasn't been able to participate in major tournaments with them.

Aziz's talents were recognized when he was named the best goalkeeper at the 2022 Ramadan Cup tournament held in the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, he was voted the Most Valuable Player for his club during the 2022 season, where he also captained the team.