GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Legon Cities FC sign promising goalkeeper Kwame Aziz

Published on: 31 August 2023
Legon Cities FC sign promising goalkeeper Kwame Aziz

Legon Cities FC have secured the services of promising young goalkeeper Kwame Aziz from MSK Zilina Africa FC, signing a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper caught the eye of coach Paa Kwesi Fabin during the team's preseason, leading to his signing with the club.

Aziz, who has represented Ghana at the U-17 AFCON in 2017 and at the corresponding World Cup, has demonstrated his goalkeeping skills on various occasions. His performances helped Ghana reach the runner-up position and quarter-finals in these tournaments.

Known for his ability to play the ball with his feet, Aziz has been associated with the Black Satellites and Black Galaxies teams, although he hasn't been able to participate in major tournaments with them.

Aziz's talents were recognized when he was named the best goalkeeper at the 2022 Ramadan Cup tournament held in the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, he was voted the Most Valuable Player for his club during the 2022 season, where he also captained the team.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more