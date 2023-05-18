Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu named April's Goalkeeper of the Month

Legon Cities' goalkeeper, William Essu, has been awarded the Goalkeeper of the Month for April, receiving recognition for his exceptional performances.

Essu was shortlisted alongside four other goalkeepers for the prestigious accolade, including Joseph Addo from Aduana FC, Benjamin Asiedu Kwesi of King Faisal FC, Frederick Asare representing Asante Kotoko SC, and Dari Aziz Haruna from Bechem United FC.

The talented shot-stopper, who previously represented Ghana's U20 team, showcased his skill and talent by securing clean sheets in all three matches that his club won throughout the month of April.

Essu's contributions have been vital in Legon Cities' ongoing battle to avoid relegation in the Ghana Premier League. Currently positioned 10th in the league table, the team has amassed 40 points from 30 games.

The Royals' next fixture will see them face Bechem United on Saturday.