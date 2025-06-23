Legon Cities hit with transfer ban over GHC 29,000 unpaid debt to Francis Addo

Legon Cities FC has been slapped with a transfer ban by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after repeatedly failing to settle an outstanding GHC 29,000 owed to former player Francis Nuer Addo, dating back to October 2021.

Despite multiple warnings, fines, and an extended payment plan issued by the GFA’s Players’ Status Committee and enforced by the Disciplinary Committee, the club defaulted on three key payment deadlines set for December 2024, January 2025, and February 2025.

According to Article 15 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, the club was not only fined GHC 5,000 but also warned of an impending transfer ban and point deductions if it failed to comply.

While the ban, now in effect for the 2025/26 season, bars the club from registering new players domestically and internationally, the anticipated points deduction for matches played after February 2025 was not enforced - prompting sharp criticism from the affected player.

Addo, through the PFAG, accused the GFA of selective justice. “Your outfit appears unwilling to enforce the sanctions against Legon Citiesâ€¦ whilst you diligently sanctioned others like Nsoatreman FC,” he stated in a letter dated June 19, 2025.

He called for immediate revision of the league table, enforcement of forfeiture rules, and transparency regarding sanctioned clubs to protect players and maintain the league’s integrity.

The club, recently relegated to Ghana’s Division One, faces a challenging rebuilding process - now further complicated by the ban.