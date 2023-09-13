Legon Cities issue disclaimer on treatment of ailing goalkeeper William Essu

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have clarified issues surrounding their unwell goalkeeper William Essu who has been reported in the local media as being neglected by the club despite his condition.

This follows the sudden death of another goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey who was confirmed dead by the club on Wednesday evening,

According to many reports in the media, the goalkeepers' repeated attempts to get financial assistance from the club were fruitless, which led to the latter's demise.

A screenshot widely circulated on social media also shows a letter from Willam Essu to Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko requesting winning bonuses for the team's victory over Algeria in their 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

"Our attention has been drawn to pictures of our goalkeeper William Essu circulating on various social media platforms with discussions on traditional media platforms.

"We plead with the media and general public to be circumspect in the reportage of Essu's health as all efforts are being made to address the player's current situation.," the official statement released on Wednesday, September 13 read.