Legon Cities management to address Maxwell Konadu's comments after defeat to Bechem United

Legon Cities Acting General Manager Nana Kwabena Asenso has indicated that the club's management will respond to the comments made by coach Maxwell Konadu following their defeat to Bechem United.

Legon Cities suffered a 1-0 loss against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, a result that means they can still be relegated.

After the game, Konadu revealed that the team had only trained once before the match, attributing the lack of training to their performance. He stated, "Our boys trained only once in the whole week for this game so it reflected on the game. Our current level is not where we are supposed to be."

In response to Konadu's comments, Nana Kwabena Asenso expressed surprise and mentioned that the management would make a decision regarding the head coach's statement. Asenso stated,

"I don't know why the coach said that after the game. The team trained before the team left for Bechem on Friday. We owe the playing body but we have paid two months of their outstanding salaries, so why do you have to tell the media the team did not train?"

Asenso further clarified that he was present at the training ground on Thursday, though a friendly game was cancelled due to rain, and therefore he was unaware of any missed training sessions. He emphasised that the management would address Konadu's comments and communicate their decision to the media.

Currently, Legon Cities occupies the 11th position on the league table with 40 points. They face a must-win game against Hearts of Oak on Saturday.