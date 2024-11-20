Legon Cities need time to gel – Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Head coach of Legon Cities Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin says his outfit will need time to gel in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Royals has endured a rocky start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, winning three games, drawing two and losing six after 11 matches. With 11 points, Legon Cities find themselves in the 15th position.

Speaking to the media, Fabin indicated his outfit is in a rebuilding process and for that matter, require time to gel.

“We building a completely new team so it will take some time before the team start gelling. We have to work hard on our goalscoring” he said.

At the weekend, Legon Cities came from behind to beat Basake Holy Stars at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Legon Cities faces a daunting task this weekend as they travel to Kpando to lock horns with Bashir Hayford’s Heart of Lions in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.