Legon Cities sign former WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey

Legon Cities are set to announce the signing of forward Daniel Agbloe Lomotey.

The former WAFA striker joins the Royals after returning from Tunisia, where he played for ES Setif.

Lomotey enjoyed a good half a season with WAFA before earning a big money move to North Africa.

However, struggles in the Tunisian league has seen him return to the Ghanaian league.

The ex-Ghana youth international is expected to add some firepower in the attack of the Accra-based club.

Legon Cities sit eleventh on the Ghana Premier League table, halfway through the campaign.

He joins Felix Kwaku Hammond as the club's newest signings.