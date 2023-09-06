Legon Cities sign French forward Stephane Ernest Bombelenga

Legon Cities FC have announced the signing of French forward Stephane Ernest Bombelenga for the upcoming season.

Originally, Bombelenga had caught the attention of Hearts of Oak's technical director, Rene Hiddink, who recommended the player to the Hearts of Oak board. However, negotiations with Hearts of Oak fell through as the club's technical team did not see him as a suitable fit for their squad.

In light of the unsuccessful negotiations with Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities saw an opportunity to strengthen their attacking options and subsequently signed Bombelenga to a two-year contract after he successfully passed medical.

The 25-year-old forward most recently played for the UK-based club Eastbourne Borough in the National League South, which represents the sixth tier of English football.

Bombelenga has also had previous stints with various English clubs, including Gosport Borough FC, East Grinstead Athletic, Metropolitan FC, Welling United, and Ipswich Town. Additionally, he briefly played for The Sportis Social FC Łochowo in Poland as part of his football journey.